The Falcons placed Lindstrom (foot) on injured reserve Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Lindstrom was diagnosed with a broken foot during Sunday's loss to the Vikings, and was already expected to miss at least eight weeks. He'll still have a chance to return for the second half of the season, but Jamon Brown and Wes Schweitzer are now the candidates to replace him at right guard.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories