Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Lands on IR
The Falcons placed Lindstrom (foot) on injured reserve Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Lindstrom was diagnosed with a broken foot during Sunday's loss to the Vikings, and was already expected to miss at least eight weeks. He'll still have a chance to return for the second half of the season, but Jamon Brown and Wes Schweitzer are now the candidates to replace him at right guard.
