Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Listed as questionable for Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindstrom (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina.
Lindstrom missed the first two practices of the week while nursing a foot injury, but he earned the questionable tag for Sunday's NFC South tilt after practicing Friday in a limited capacity. Kyle Hinton and Jovaughn Gwyn would be the top candidates to start at right guard in Week 11 if Lindstrom is unable to play.
