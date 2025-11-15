default-cbs-image
Lindstrom (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina.

Lindstrom missed the first two practices of the week while nursing a foot injury, but he earned the questionable tag for Sunday's NFC South tilt after practicing Friday in a limited capacity. Kyle Hinton and Jovaughn Gwyn would be the top candidates to start at right guard in Week 11 if Lindstrom is unable to play.

