Lindstrom is set to participate in Falcons rookie minicamp Friday and Saturday despite not yet having signed a contract with the team, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Contract talks between Lindstrom and the team have been amicable all along, but the No. 14 overall pick remains Atlanta's only unsigned rookie. Lindstrom is expected to sign an injury agreement to suit up Friday and Saturday for rookie minicamp, setting a positive tone for his tenure as a leader for the Falcons offensive line. One of the most polished guard prospects in this year's class, Lindstrom's assimilation into the starting lineup will help improve an Atlanta ground attack that ranked bottom-10 in both rushing touchdowns (11) and rushing yards per game (98.3) during 2018.