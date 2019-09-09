The Falcons fear that Lindstrom suffered a fractured foot in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Lindstrom left Sunday's contest and did not return, but it looks like the rookie center could be out for an extended period of time if the Falcons' worst fears are true. Wes Schweitzer would be in line to start at center in Lindstrom is sidelined.

