Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: No practice to start week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindstrom (foot) did not practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Lindstrom initially suffered the foot injury in Week 9 but managed to play through the issue Sunday against the Colts. That suggests he'll be available for a Week 11 matchup against the Panthers, though his practice status will be worth monitoring for the next two days.
