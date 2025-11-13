default-cbs-image
Lindstrom (foot) did not practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Lindstrom initially suffered the foot injury in Week 9 but managed to play through the issue Sunday against the Colts. That suggests he'll be available for a Week 11 matchup against the Panthers, though his practice status will be worth monitoring for the next two days.

