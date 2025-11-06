Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: No practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindstrom (foot) did not practice Wednesday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
Lindstrom suffered a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Patriots and has been termed day-to-day. He'll almost certainly need to upgrade his practice activity in the next two days to have a chance to play in Week 10 against the Colts.
