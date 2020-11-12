Lindstrom is rated as the eighth-best offensive guard in the NFL through nine weeks of the 2020 season, per Pro Football Focus.

After missing 11 games last season because of a foot injury, the Boston College product is coming into his own in his second year as a pro. Lindstrom has played 100 percent of Atlanta's snaps on offense this season, with the offensive line allowing Matt Ryan to take more than two sacks in a game just once thus far in 2020. The 23-year-old has personally surrendered three sacks in his sophomore campaign, but he is yet to commit a penalty.