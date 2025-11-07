Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Questionable for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindstrom (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.
Left guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle) has been ruled out, so the Falcons could be without both starting guards if Lindstrom isn't available to man his usual spot at right guard. Kyle Hinton and Andrew Stueber are Atlanta's backup guard options.
More News
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Returns to practice•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: No practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Considered day-to-day•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Injures foot in Week 9 loss•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Active for Week 9•
-
Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Questionable for Week 9•