Lindstrom (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Left guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle) has been ruled out, so the Falcons could be without both starting guards if Lindstrom isn't available to man his usual spot at right guard. Kyle Hinton and Andrew Stueber are Atlanta's backup guard options.

