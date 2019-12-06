Play

Lindstrom (foot) will be activated off injured reserve and play Sunday against the Panthers.

The 22-year-old underwent foot surgery in early September and is now set to make his first appearance since the season opener. Lindstrom is likely to reclaim his starting role at guard for the Falcons. Fellow guard James Carpenter (concussion) is out, which should keep Wes Schweitzer starting for at least another week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories