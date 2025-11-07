Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindstrom (foot) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official website reports.
Lindstrom was able to return to practice after being unavailable to open the week, and he is expected to travel with the team to Berlin for Sunday morning's contest against the Colts. The offensive lineman will have one more chance to log a full session Friday before the team's departure.
