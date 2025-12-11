Lindstrom (foot) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Thursday's game at Tampa Bay, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Just as he has every week since he suffered the foot injury in Week 9 at New England, Lindstrom will play through the lingering issue in Week 15. The Buccaneers' opponents so far this season have had much more success moving the ball through the air than they have on the ground, so Lindstrom's ability to help keep veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins upright could be key in Thursday's matchup.