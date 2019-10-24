Play

Lindstrom (foot) was spotted without a walking boot Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Lindstrom is scheduled for a follow-up appointment with his doctor this week. He's recovering from surgery undergone early September. The rookie first-round pick is eligible to return from IR as soon as Week 10, but based on the fact that he hasn't yet resumed practicing, Lindstrom's chances of returning from IR remain uncertain.

