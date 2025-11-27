Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Sidelined Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindstrom (foot) did not practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Lindstrom has been managing a foot injury since Week 9 and has not practiced every Wednesday since. He's yet to miss a game, so it appears there is still a good chance that Lindstrom will be available for a Week 13 matchup against the Jets.
