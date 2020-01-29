Lindstrom allowed zero sacks and committed just one penalty while making five starts during his rookie campaign out of Boston College.

The No. 14 overall pick suffered a broken foot during Atlanta's season opener against the Vikings and did not re-appear until Week 14, but when he was on the field -- albeit in a limited fashion -- he performed like a worthwhile first-round selection. The Falcons' ground attack vastly improved during the three games in which Lindstrom played 100 percent of the offensive snaps, with Atlanta averaging 103.7 rushing yards per game Weeks 15 through 17, compared to just 80.8 rushing yards per game in 13 contests for which Lindstrom was either inactive or limited. Entering the second frame of his four-year rookie deal during 2020, Lindstrom will work alongside fellow first-round pick Kaleb McGary to hold down the right side of Atlanta's offensive line.