Lindstrom allowed zero sacks and committed just one penalty while starting in all five of the games he played during his rookie season.

The No. 14 overall pick suffered a broken foot during Atlanta's season opener against the Vikings and didn't see the field again until Week 14, but when he suited up, he lived up to his first-round status. The Falcons' ground attack vastly improved during the three games in which Lindstrom played every offensive snap, with Atlanta averaging 103.7 rushing yards per game Weeks 15 through 17, compared to just 80.8 rushing yards per game in 13 contests in which the guard was either inactive or limited. Heading into his second season, Lindstrom will work alongside fellow 2019 first-rounder Kaleb McGary on the right side of Atlanta's offensive line.