Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Still facing absence
Lindstrom (foot) is not expected to practice this week even though he's eligible to do so, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Lindstrom is set to meet with his doctor this week for a check up, as he underwent surgery following Week 1's loss to Minnesota. He's on IR and is eligible to return for Week 10, but the fact that he's still not able to practice this week casts serious doubt on his chances. In the meantime, Jamon Brown is expected to continue his efforts as the team's starting right guard.
