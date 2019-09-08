Lindstrom is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings after suffering a foot injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear how Lindstrom picked up the injury, but it's likely that the team will hold out their 2019 first-round pick for the rest of the game, considering the Falcons were trailing by four touchdowns when he exited. Ty Sambrailo could slide in at right guard as long as Lindstrom is sidelined.