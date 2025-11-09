Lindstrom (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts in Berlin, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Lindstrom wasn't able to practice fully at any point during Week 10 prep while managing the foot injury, but his two limited sessions Thursday and Friday were enough for him to take a questionable tag into Sunday. The standout right guard has been deemed available following a pregame workout, and his availability should be a major boon to an Atlanta offensive line that will be down its starting left guard (Matthew Bergeron, ankle) for the first time this season.