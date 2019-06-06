Falcons' Chris Lindstrom: Taking first-team reps
Lindstrom got extensive work with the starters during Atlanta's OTA session Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie right guard heads into minicamp with high expectations after being selected No. 14 overall in April's draft, and he's already garnering praise from one of the NFL's most-respected offensive linemen of the past decade. Alex Mack said Thursday that he enjoys going to work every day alongside Lindstrom, and that the 23-year-old is "smart, eager to learn and humble." Lindstrom was by far the most polished lineman last year for a Boston College front five that ranked among the nation's 50 best teams in terms of both rushing yards per game (48th) and sacked allowed per game (47th).
