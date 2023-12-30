Lindstrom (ankle) will play Sunday against the Bears.
Lindstrom missed Week 15 but was back out there last Sunday against the Colts. The 2019 first-rounder logged a pair of limited practices to start the week but finished with a full session Friday and is ready to go versus Chicago.
