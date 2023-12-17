Lindstrom (ankle) is inactive Sunday against the Panthers.
Lindstrom suffered the injury in Week 14 against the Buccaneers, and after testing his ankle in warmups, ultimately will not be able to play in Week 15. Kyle Hinton will likely get the start at right guard for the Falcons.
