Falcons' Chris Odom: Rejoins Falcons after AAF stint
Odom signed a contract with the Falcons on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Odom briefly spent time on the Falcons' practice squad after going undrafted out of Arkansas State in 2017, but did not make the team's 53-man roster. He then signed with Green Bay, notching six tackles (three solo) across seven games in 2017. Odom most recently appeared in eight games for the Salt Lake Stallions in the AAF, recording 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks, and will now compete for a depth role in Atlanta.
