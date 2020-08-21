Rowland has been splitting reps with Brandon Powell as the Falcons look to determine a primary return man for 2020, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.

Coach Dan Quinn stated in April that Powell was the favorite to serve as Atlanta's return specialist, but it appears that the 2020 undrafted free agent is giving him a run for the position. Rowland was a statistical phenom during his time at Tennessee State, as his 104 receptions last year edged out Jerry Rice's 1984 FCS record of 103. He also proved to be extremely versatile, as Rowland was the only Division I player (FBS or FCS) to record a touchdown via a kick return, punt return, reception and rush during 2019. His offensive role will in all likelihood be obsolete given how top-heavy the Falcons are at wide receiver, but he certainly has a chance to make Atlanta's Week 1 roster by way of special teams.