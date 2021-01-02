site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' Chris Rowland: Promoted to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Rowland was promoted to the Falcons' active roster Saturday.
Rowland saw his first action of the season with eight special teams snaps in Week 16, and he's been tasked with providing depth on the active roster again for the Falcons' season finale.
