Slayton has been called up to the Falcons' active roster in preparation for the team's Week 6 matchup against Minnesota, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Falcons currently have two interior defensive linemen -- Marlon Davidson and John Cominsky -- who are listed on the reserve-COVID-19 list. Slayton still has not made his NFL debut since being selected by the Giants in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but if starters Grady Jarrett or Tyeler Davison need a breather Sunday against the Vikings, he and Deadrin Senat will be in line for snaps.