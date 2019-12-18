Falcons' Christian Blake: Catchless in win
Blake was unable to bring in his only target of Sunday's 29-22 win over the 49ers.
Blake saw a whopping 18 total targets in Weeks 12 and 13, but has just one target in his last two games despite the absence of Calvin Ridley (abdomen). Though the Falcons are showing some life down the stretch, playing the rookie does not seem to be worth the risk. Next up is a Sunday matchup against a middle-of-the-road Jaguars pass defense.
