Blake could replace Calvin Ridley (foot) if the receiver -- who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos -- sits out, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Ridley out for the second half of last week's game, Blake finished with season-high 54 percent snap share but logged only two catches for 14 yards. The Falcons seem to have direct backups for each of their top-three wideouts, with Blake filling in for Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus replacing Julio Jones, and Brandon Powell behind Russell Gage. It's still possible a Ridley absence could free up more work for Zaccheaus and/or Powell, but Blake is the safe bet to get regular snaps, while Jones, Gage and tight end Hayden Hurst could help fill the target void.