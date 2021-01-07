Blake, who did not garner a target during Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Buccaneers, concluded his 2020 campaign with 13 receptions (on 18 targets) for 141 yards and no touchdowns over 16 games.

Blake accumulated eight receptions for 90 yards between Weeks 8 and 12, but he totaled just one catch for minus-one yard over five remaining appearances Weeks 13 through 17. Julio Jones (hamstring) and Olamide Zaccheaus (toe) combined for just one game appearance during the season's final month, demonstrating just how deep on the Falcons' wide receiver depth chart Blake currently resides. The 24-year-old will be considered an exclusive rights free agent this upcoming offseason.