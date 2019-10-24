Blake is moving up to the Falcons' 53-man roster, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This September, Blake was designated for a practice squad spot for a second consecutive year after putting up 10 catches and ranking fifth on the team in receiving (82 yards) during the preseason slate. The trade of Mohamed Sanu on Tuesday morning opened up a slot at wide receiver, where Blake will get snaps as a reserve option behind Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Justin Hardy and Russell Gage. In addition to occasional offensive opportunities, the 23-year-old Blake is also expected to play a role on special teams over the second half of the year.