Coach Dan Quinn indicated Monday that Blake is one of a couple receivers being considered for a bubble roster spot, and said that he can envision the Falcons keeping seven wideouts on the team, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

With multiple members of Atlanta's receiving corps set to inherihit potentially prominent special teams roles -- including Russell Gage, Justin Hardy and Marcus Green (hamstring) -- it's understandable that the team is considering arranging its roster to retain a greater number of wideouts than the average NFL squad. Blake has not been involved as a kick or punt returner in the preseason, but has garnered the head coach's attention by catching eight of 10 targets for 65 yards through his first two exhibition outings of 2019.