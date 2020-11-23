Blake secured two of his four targets for 28 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-9 loss to New Orleans.
With Julio Jones off the field for much of the second and third quarters Sunday while tending to a hamstring issue, Blake posted his second consecutive outing of greater than 25 receiving yards. In eight appearances between Weeks 1 and 8, on 113 combined offensive snaps, Blake mustered just 8.3 receiving yards per contest. Next, Atlanta will host a Las Vegas defense that allowed three different Chiefs receivers to post six-plus catches on Sunday Night Football.
