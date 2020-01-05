Falcons' Christian Blake: Involved over second half of 2019
Blake caught 11 of 24 targets for 91 receiving yards across nine appearances for the Falcons this season.
The 23-year-old wideout made his first regular-season appearance Week 8 against the Seahawks, but he did not garner more than 20 percent of the offensive snaps until Week 12. From that point forward Blake fielded at least 44 percent of the offensive snaps in five of the Falcons' six remaining games, and broke out for six catches and 57 yards Thanksgiving night against New Orleans. The Oct. 22 trade of Mohamed Sanu to New England, and later an injury to Calvin Ridley (abdominal) opened up opportunity for Blake as the season wore on, but he's likely to remain a depth option during 2020 as he enters the final year of his contract.
