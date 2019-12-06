Falcons' Christian Blake: Likely to lose snaps
Blake is expected to be in line for a reduced role offensively with Julio Jones (shoulder) cleared to play Sunday against the Panthers following a one-game absence, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Blake stepped into a regular role in three-receiver formations while Jones was sidelined for the Falcons' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Saints. The 23-year-old set career highs across the board while playing 89 percent of the offensive snaps, finishing with six catches for 57 yards on nine targets. Blake should remain ahead of Justin Hardy in the pecking order Sunday, but he'll still be no better than fourth on the depth chart behind Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage.
More News
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Stays involved during Week 13 loss•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Targeted nine times in Week 12 loss•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Tallies first catch of NFL career•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Elevating from practice squad•
-
Christian Blake: Lands on Falcons' practice squad•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Has chance to make roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff week for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: Sit Giants WRs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...