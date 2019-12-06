Blake is expected to be in line for a reduced role offensively with Julio Jones (shoulder) cleared to play Sunday against the Panthers following a one-game absence, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Blake stepped into a regular role in three-receiver formations while Jones was sidelined for the Falcons' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Saints. The 23-year-old set career highs across the board while playing 89 percent of the offensive snaps, finishing with six catches for 57 yards on nine targets. Blake should remain ahead of Justin Hardy in the pecking order Sunday, but he'll still be no better than fourth on the depth chart behind Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage.