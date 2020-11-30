Blake caught his lone target for a 17-yard gain during Sunday's 43-6 win against the Raiders.
With Olamide Zaccheaus going down in the first quarter of Sunday's contest due to a toe injury, Blake was elevated to the No. 3 position in Atlanta's receiving corps. That promotion, of course, was also prompted because of Julio Jones (hamstring) sitting out the game entirely. Matt Ryan only looked in Blake's direction on one occasion Sunday, but the 24-year-old now has an active streak of four consecutive outings with a catch. He fielded a season-high 50 offensive snaps against the Raiders, but he will only approach that level of involvement again Week 13 versus New Orleans if Jones and/or Zaccheaus are unavailable.
More News
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Hauls in two passes•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Matches season high in catches•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Could get Week 9 start•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Two catches post-Ridley injury•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Third-leading receiver Monday•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Starting for Julio Jones•