Blake secured all three of his targets for 31 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-27 win against the Broncos.

Despite Calvin Ridley (foot) being ruled out for the cross-conference showdown Sunday morning, Blake fielded just 12 offensive snaps. His workload was far more extensive against Carolina last Thursday night, as he garnered 38 offensive touches in that contest, though his on-field impact was greater in Week 9. Blake matched his season best of three receptions in a game, while his yardage output against Denver was the 24-year-old's second highest of 2020. With an upcoming Week 10 bye, Ridley has a chance to recover from a mid-foot sprain. If that development indeed transpires, Blake will be relegated to the No. 5 slot in Atlanta's receiving corps for a Nov. 22 matchup against the Saints.