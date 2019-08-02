Blake brought in five of six targets for 46 yards in the Falcons' 14-10 preseason loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

The second-year receiver paced the Falcons' pass-catching corps in receptions and receiving yards while co-leading the team in targets on the night. Blake spent his rookie campaign for a portion of 2018 and subsequently signed a reserve/future in January, suggesting the team saw some potential. Blake validated some of that confidence in Thursday's game, but he still has a steep hill to climb in terms of securing a spot on the latter portion of the wide receiver depth chart. He'll look to continue making his case in forthcoming training camp practices and preseason games.