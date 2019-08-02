Blake brought in five of six targets for 46 yards in the Falcons' 14-10 preseason loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

The second-year receiver paced the Falcons' pass-catching corps in receptions and receiving yards while co-leading the team in targets on the night. Blake spent his rookie campaign for a portion of 2018 and subsequently signed a reserve/future in January, suggesting the team saw some potential. Blake validated some of that confidence in Thursday's game, but he still has a steep hill to climb in terms of securing a spot on the latter portion of the wide receiver depth chart. He'll look to continue making his case in forthcoming training camp practices and preseason games.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11396737-marquez-valdes-scantling-packers-td-2018-1400.jpg

    What to watch for in preseason

    With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 3.0

    How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...