Blake failed to haul in his only target during Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Saints.
Blake finished the 2021 campaign with four receptions for 25 yards across 16 appearances. The 25-year-old wideout is set to become a free agent this offseason, but it's unclear what type of market he will draw.
More News
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Held without catch in Week 17•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Could get run as No. 3 wideout•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Catches first pass since Week 5•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Catches season-high two passes•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Could be No. 3 receiver Sunday•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Plays five offensive snaps Week 1•