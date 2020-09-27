Blake is slated to serve as one of the Falcons' three starting receivers Sunday against the Bears with Julio Jones (hamstring) inactive for the contest, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Blake has played 16 total offensive snaps through the Falcons' first two games, drawing zero targets. He should see a big spike in playing time Week 3 with Jones in street clothes, but Blake probably shouldn't be counted on to see much volume headed his way. Instead, Matt Ryan will likely funnel most of Jones' vacated targets to wideouts Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, tight end Hayden Hurst and running back Todd Gurley.