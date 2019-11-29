Falcons' Christian Blake: Stays involved during Week 13 loss
Blake caught six of nine targets for 57 receiving yards during Thursday's 26-18 loss to the Saints.
The second-year receiver out of Northern Illinois has suddenly become an integral part of Atlanta's passing attack over the past two weeks, commanding an eye-catching 18 targets during losses to the Buccaneers and Saints. Blake has only converted those opportunities into 73 receiving yards and remains without a touchdown this season, but there's reason to believe he'll remain highly involved Week 14 against Carolina's middling pass defense, especially if Julio Jones (shoulder) were to be sat down for a second consecutive contest with the Falcons' playoff hopes erased.
