Blake caught both of his targets for 15 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-9 win against the Saints.

The 23-year-old receiver was elevated from the practice squad prior to Atlanta's Week 8 matchup against Seattle and played on 14 offensive snaps during his regular-season debut. It wasn't until Blake's second game Sunday against New Orleans that he tallied his first career reception, gaining 11 yards on a 3rd and 10 to help the Falcons collect a field goal late in the second quarter. Blake is expected to remain involved as a peripheral contributor in Week 11 against Carolina's top-12 pass defense, slotting in behind Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Justin Hardy on the wide receiver depth chart.