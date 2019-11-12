Falcons' Christian Blake: Tallies first catch of NFL career
Blake caught both of his targets for 15 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-9 win against the Saints.
The 23-year-old receiver was elevated from the practice squad prior to Atlanta's Week 8 matchup against Seattle and played on 14 offensive snaps during his regular-season debut. It wasn't until Blake's second game Sunday against New Orleans that he tallied his first career reception, gaining 11 yards on a 3rd and 10 to help the Falcons collect a field goal late in the second quarter. Blake is expected to remain involved as a peripheral contributor in Week 11 against Carolina's top-12 pass defense, slotting in behind Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Justin Hardy on the wide receiver depth chart.
More News
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Elevating from practice squad•
-
Christian Blake: Lands on Falcons' practice squad•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Has chance to make roster•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Paces pass catchers in HOF game•
-
Falcons' Christian Blake: Inks deal with Atlanta•
-
Christian Blake: Waived from practice squad•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...