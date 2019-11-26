Falcons' Christian Blake: Targeted nine times in Week 12 loss
Blake caught two of nine targets for 16 receiving yards during Sunday's 35-22 loss to the Buccaneers.
While his final output in the box score doesn't exactly set off the waiver wire alarm, it's notable that the 23-year-old wideout tied Julio Jones as the Falcons' third-busiest pass-game option -- though four of his targets came on a junk-time fourth-quarter drive with the team trailing by three scores. With Austin Hooper potentially sitting out a third consecutive contest and Justin Hardy going without a target during Week 12, Blake is expected to work in as a peripheral option in the Atlanta passing attack during a Thanksgiving night matchup against New Orleans' 14th-ranked pass defense.
