Blake corralled three of his five targets for 47 receiving yards during Monday's 30-16 loss to Green Bay.

With Julio Jones remaining out for the second half after battling through a hamstring issue the first two quarters, young wideouts Blake and Olamide Zaccheaus came to the forefront, combining for 11 catches and 133 receiving yards on 14 targets. Calvin Ridley will be Atlanta's No. 1 pass-catching option if Jones proves unable to go for a Week 5 matchup against the Panthers, but Blake may have a notable offensive role for himself in such a situation. He was targeted on more than 25 percent of his offensive snaps during Monday's loss to the Packers.