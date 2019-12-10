Falcons' Christian Blake: To see more snaps with Ridley out
Coach Dan Quinn stated Monday that Blake is going to work alongside Olamide Zaccheaus to fill in for Calvin Ridley (abdomen) over the remainder of the season, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
It was another straw on the long-fallen camel's back, as Ridley's injury during Sunday's win over Carolina deducts a dynamic weapon from the Falcons' offense. If there is a silver lining other than the fact that Ridley projects to be at full strength by the start of 2020, it's that Atlanta gets a look at some of its more inexperienced prospects -- one or multiple of which may turn into contributors for a revamped Falcons team down the road. Though Blake did not see any offensive snaps Week 14, he flashed during the Thanksgiving night loss against New Orleans by logging six catches for 57 yards in his first career start. He is expected to see a steady increase in involvement Week 15 when the Falcons take on a 49ers defense that prior to Sunday's performance against the Saints had allowed just one team -- Cincinnati in Week 2 -- to exceed 245 passing yards in a game all season.
