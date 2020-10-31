Blake reeled in both of his targets for 14 receiving yards during Thursday's 25-17 win against the Panthers.

Calvin Ridley suffered a foot injury in the early going of the second quarter Thursday, opening the door for Blake to double his previous season high of 19 offensive snaps. Per Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Blake would be the most immediate replacement for Ridley if the third-year wideout were to miss any time. It seems Ridley may get right back for a Week 9 matchup against the Broncos, as he is considered day-to-day after receiving his MRI results Friday. A return for Ridley would likely mitigate any viable fantasy potential for Blake, though he would be a risky play regardless with only one performance of greater than 45 receiving yards this season.