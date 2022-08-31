site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: falcons-chuma-edoga-claimed-off-waivers-by-atlanta | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Falcons' Chuma Edoga: Claimed off waivers by Atlanta
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Falcons claimed Edoga off waivers from the Jets on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Edoga was waived by the Jets ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, but he quickly finds a new home. Per Rapoport, Edoga will compete for a starting spot with his new squad.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read