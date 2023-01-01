Edoga (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Edoga was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals and has missed the previous four weeks. The move to IR will now officially end the 25-year-old's season early. He'll now focus on being ready for next year.
More News
-
Falcons' Chuma Edoga: Isn't suiting up for Week 17•
-
Falcons' Chuma Edoga: Won't play at Baltimore•
-
Falcons' Chuma Edoga: Remains out for Week 15•
-
Falcons' Chuma Edoga: Sidelined again with knee concern•
-
Falcons' Chuma Edoga: Missing another contest•
-
Falcons' Chuma Edoga: Claimed off waivers by Atlanta•