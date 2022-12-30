Head coach Arthur Smith said Friday that Edoga (knee) will be unavailable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.
Edoga will now be sidelined for his fifth straight contest as he continues to nurse a lingering knee issue. Elijah Wilkinson should once again draw the start at left guard come New Year's Day.
