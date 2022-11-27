Edoga (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Edoga returned and started at left guard for the Falcons in Week 11 following a seven-game absence, but Atlanta will now be forced to start a different left guard for the fifth consecutive game with Edoga inactive due to a knee issue and Jalen Mayfield (back), Matt Hennessy (knee) and Elijah Wilkinson (knee) all currently on injured reserve. Colby Gossett is now the likely candidate to draw the start this weekend, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.