site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: falcons-chuma-edoga-remains-out-for-week-15 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Falcons' Chuma Edoga: Remains out for Week 15
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Edoga (knee) has been ruled out for Week 15 versus the Saints, Scott Blair of the Falcons' official website reports.
Edoga will once again be unavailable as he continues to nurse a knee injury. Elijah Wilkinson will remain the starting left guard in Week 15.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 29 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 21 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read