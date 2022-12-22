site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' Chuma Edoga: Won't play at Baltimore
RotoWire Staff
Edoga (knee) is listed as out for Saturday's game at the Ravens.
Edoga will miss his fourth consecutive game as he continues to deal with a lingering knee injury. Elijah Wilkinson figures to draw another start at left guard Saturday in Edoga's absence.
